Below is a list of reported high school student-athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to make their college choices official:
Golf:
Marshall County's Jay Nimmo (Mississippi State)
Softball:
Massac County's Emma Austin (Southern Illinois)
Massac County's Macy Pierce (John A. Logan)
Soccer:
Murray's Angela Gierhart (Murray State)
Basketball:
Marshall County's Zion Harmon (Western Kentucky)
Track and Field/Cross Country:
Marshall County's Sophie Galloway (Tennessee)
McCracken County's Maggie Aydt (Kentucky)