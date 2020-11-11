National Signing Day: Nimmo, Galloway, Harmon
National Signing Day: Gierhart, Austin

Below is a list of reported high school student-athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to make their college choices official:

Golf:

Marshall County's Jay Nimmo (Mississippi State)

Softball:

Massac County's Emma Austin (Southern Illinois)

Massac County's Macy Pierce (John A. Logan)

Soccer: 

Murray's Angela Gierhart (Murray State)

Basketball:

Marshall County's Zion Harmon (Western Kentucky)

Track and Field/Cross Country:

Marshall County's Sophie Galloway (Tennessee)

McCracken County's Maggie Aydt (Kentucky)

Tags