PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Jay Nimmo seems like he has been dominating golf courses at the high school level for years, and he has.
"It is kind of crazy to think about how it is coming down to an end," Nimmo said. "Eight years I have played high school golf, now down to 90 holes left, hopefully."
That is why Nimmo has been spending nearly every moment on a golf course or at the Golf Complex in Paducah taking golf lessons, working on his game.
"To get my 'A' game ready, it is coming out here all the time," he said. "Playing, practicing and just trying to peak at the region tournament, head to state and try to peak again."
That work has paid off so far during his senior season having already won three tournaments.
"It is a little exhausting trying to grind on every hole, but I love it," Nimmo said. "I love being competitive."
Nimmo, of course, is trying his best to become just the 9th golfer in Kentucky high school history to repeat as state champion.
"It is kind of cool to have a target on your back," he said. "But at the same time, there are a lot of good players, so you have to play well all the time."
And winning that second state title would further solidify an otherwise already stellar high school career.
"Your legacy is based on how you do in the state tournament," said Nimmo. "To win two, and go back to back, would be special."
Before Nimmo can attempt to play in this years state tournament, he must qualify at this years 1st region tournament. That will take place on September 28th at Murray Country Club.