The decorated high school golfing career of Marshall County's Jay Nimmo is down to one final event.
In the next two days at the KHSAA State Golf Tournament, Nimmo has two goals.
First, he wants to help lead his Marshal teammates to their second-ever state championship, and their first since 2007. Secondly, he's going to try to repeat as individual champion, and become the first Region 1 player to do that since St. Mary's Case Cochran back in 2005 and 2006.
Last week, Nimmo won his third-straight Region 1 championship. This week, it's about finishing his career on a high-note. He says there would be nothing sweeter than wrapping up his career with another title.
"It would be good to go out with a bang," Nimmo said from his hotel room in Bowling Green. "We'll see what happens. I'm just looking forward to the walk the next two days. Obviously I already won one. Winning a second one would be really nice, but I'm just going to enjoy it the next two days."
The Marshals will be the first groups off Tuesday morning starting at 7:00am.