Marshall County's Jay Nimmo and Ballard Memorial's Isabella Myers are this week's Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Athletes of the Week.
Nimmo won his second-straight state golf championship last week in Bowling Green. He won the tournament on the first playoff hole in near darkness.
Myers had 22 kills, 11 digs, and 10 assists as Ballard Memorial beat Graves County on Tuesday night. She also helped the Lady Bombers advance to the All "A" Classic state championship match on Saturday.
If you'd like to nominate an Athlete of the Week, send your nomination information to Marvin@biokinpt.com.