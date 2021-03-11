PADUCAH, KY -- It was nearly one year ago that the world nearly changed with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was also one year ago that the Marshall County Lady Marshals saw their run in the 2020 Girl's Sweet 16 cut short, as the tournament was canceled before they even played a game.
"To get that taken away before we even got out there was disappointing," Lady Marshall senior Cayson Conner said.
"I just remember we were so excited," junior Halle Langhi said. "Then I remember being crushed because we didn't play."
It is obvious those memories still linger one year later.
"It was such a strange experience, because we had never experienced anything like that," head coach Aaron Beth said.
However, the Lady Marshalls now have a chance to make a run towards another trip to the Sweet 16 one year later, but that disappointment is now their motivation.
"We got robbed going to state last year," Langhi said.
"It has been motivation for sure," said Conner. "But it is something we want to move forward from and just make sure we get back to that point."
Everything surrounding basketball has been completely different this season, but for Marshall County, when they have been on the court, everything has felt normal.
"This bunch is not a real emotional bunch," Beth said. "They are very under control with their emotions on the floor.
That has shown in their current 18-2 record and current 6th ranking in the state. But this years team is focused on one goal, getting back to Rupp.
"We just want to get back there and see how far we go," said Langhi. "It is like a second chance."