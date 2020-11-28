The Murray Tigers have earned their spot in the state quarterfinals for the second time in three years.
Much will understandably be made about their huge streak-busting win at Mayfield Friday night in triple-overtime. A point could be made that the Tigers learned through experience this year how to play in overtime pressure cookers.
On October 16th, Murray went to Caldwell County and used a 4th down goal-line stand in overtime to hold off Caldwell 41-34.
One week later, Murray hosted Mayfield. Again, the game went into overtime before Murray came up a two-point coversion short of a win.
Both those games taught the Tigers some lessons that last night, when things got tight as the overtimes piled up, helped Murray never flinch.
"I got a text this morning about the players having confidence because they'd been here before, and they'd experienced these types of things," Murray Football Coach Keith Hodge said. "When you're in these situations, how do you react? How do you respond? We talk about dealing with adversity in and out of football and how you handle things. I'm super proud of that. I think the positions we've been in, we've been able to fight through it."
Murray will host Owensboro Catholic next Friday night. This will be the tenth time in the last 11 years these two have met in the playoffs.