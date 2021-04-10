Marshall County shot a state tournament record 73.9% from the field en route to a 50-33 win over Henderson County in the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Marshals only attempted 23 shots in the game, but they made 17 of them. Cayson Conner led Marshall County with 14 points, while Layne Pea added 13. Pea was perfect from the field (4-of-4) and the free throw line (2-of-2) for the game.
Marshall County held Henderson County to just 32% shooting as the Lady Colonels scored only nine points in the second half.
The Lady Marshals are now one win away from their first state championship since 1984. They'll face Sacred Heart tonight at 7:00pm in the title game.