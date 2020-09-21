LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (10) 2-0 100 1

2. Paintsville - 1-0 88 2

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 1-0 75 3

4. Newport Central Catholic - 2-0 74 4

5. Lou. Holy Cross - 2-0 63 5

6. Bethlehem - 2-0 39 8

7. Crittenden Co. - 1-1 31 10

8. Williamsburg - 1-1 24 6

9. Raceland - 0-2 22 7

10. Nicholas Co. - 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hazard 9. Russellville 5. Dayton 3. Campbellsville 2. Sayre 2. Fulton Co. 1. Pineville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (8) 2-0 98 1

2. Lex. Christian (2) 2-0 88 3

3. Beechwood - 1-1 81 2

4. Breathitt Co. - 2-0 62 4

5. Mayfield - 1-1 59 5

6. Owensboro Catholic - 2-0 47 7

7. Murray - 2-0 41 8

8. Danville - 1-0 30 9

9. West Carter - 2-0 21 10

10. Caldwell Co. - 1-1 18 6

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 3. McLean Co. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Belfry (4) 1-1 92 1

2. Lou. DeSales (1) 1-1 75 T4

(tie) Elizabethtown (3) 2-0 75 T4

4. Lou. Christian Academy - 1-1 68 2

5. Ashland Blazer (2) 0-0 66 3

6. Bardstown - 2-0 55 6

7. Russell - 2-0 37 9

8. Glasgow - 2-0 31 10

9. Bell Co. - 1-1 30 8

10. Paducah Tilghman - 1-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 3. LaRue Co. 2. Floyd Central 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (10) 1-0 100 1

2. Boyle Co. - 2-0 88 2

3. Lou. Central - 0-0 72 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 67 T4

5. Hopkinsville - 2-0 63 6

6. Lex. Catholic - 1-1 50 T4

7. Corbin - 1-1 36 7

8. Wayne Co. - 1-1 33 8

9. Knox Central - 2-0 23 10

10. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 1-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Letcher County Central 5. Logan Co. 3. Lincoln Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (6) 2-0 95 1

2. Bowling Green (4) 2-0 94 2

3. South Warren - 1-0 71 3

4. Frederick Douglass - 0-1 62 4

(tie) Owensboro - 2-0 62 5

6. Scott Co. - 2-0 54 6

7. Southwestern - 2-0 37 9

8. South Oldham - 1-0 34 7

9. Highlands - 1-1 24 8

10. Conner - 1-0 6 10

Others receiving votes: North Bullitt 4.Pulaski Co. 3. Christian Co. 3. Lou. Fairdale 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (10) 2-0 100 1

2. North Hardin - 2-0 89 T2

3. Lou. Male - 0-1 70 T2

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 0-1 63 4

5. Simon Kenton - 2-0 58 5

(tie) Lou. Ballard - 1-0 58 7

7. Lou. St. Xavier - 0-1 43 6

8. McCracken County - 2-0 37 8

9. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-1 11 9

10. Ryle - 1-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lex. Bryan Station 4. Madison Central 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. George Rogers Clark 2. Henderson Co. 2. Daviess Co. 1.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WKYX, Paducah.

