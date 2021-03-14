PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, March 15th.
BOYS
4th District Championship
Murray 61, Marshall County 46
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 94, Livingston Central 58
Crittenden County 82, Trigg County 63
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County 62, Hopkins Central 40
Madisonville-NH 89, Dawson Springs 60
8th District Semifinals
University Heights 52, Christian County 34
GIRLS
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 48, Hickman County 38
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 66, Paducah Tilghman 46
3rd District Championship
Graves County 49, Mayfield 37
4th District Championship
Marshall County 54, 36