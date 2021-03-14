PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, March 15th.

BOYS

4th District Championship

Murray 61, Marshall County 46

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 94, Livingston Central 58

Crittenden County 82, Trigg County 63

7th District Semifinals

Caldwell County 62, Hopkins Central 40

Madisonville-NH 89, Dawson Springs 60

8th District Semifinals

University Heights 52, Christian County 34

GIRLS

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 48, Hickman County 38

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 66, Paducah Tilghman 46

3rd District Championship

Graves County 49, Mayfield 37

4th District Championship

Marshall County 54, 36