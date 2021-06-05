PADUCAH, KY -- The first rounds of the 1st and 2nd region baseball and softball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday night, just ahead potential weather that could plague the rest of the week.
The 2nd Region baseball and softball tournaments had already moved up their semifinals and finals to Sunday. The 1st Region followed suit with moving their region semifinals to Sunday in hopes of getting ahead of the weather.
Below is a list of region scores and future schedules:
1st Region Baseball - McCracken County High School
Marshall County 3, Hickman County 2
McCracken County 15, Mayfield 0
St Mary 7, Graves County 5
Calloway County 8, Carlisle County 5
1st Region Semifinals
Marshall County vs McCracken County - Sunday @ 2pm
St Mary vs. Calloway County - Sunday @ 4:30pm
2nd Region Baseball - University Heights
Henderson County 9, Christian County 5
Crittenden County 9, Caldwell County 7
Lyon County 9, Union County 3
Hopkinsville 11, Madisonville-NH 3
2nd Region Semifinals
Henderson County vs. Crittenden County - Sunday @ 1pm
Lyon County vs. Hopkinsville - Sunday @ 3:30pm
2nd Region Championship
Sunday @ 7:00pm
1st Region Softball - Graves County High School
Calloway County 11, Paducah Tilghman 0
Hickman County 6, Mayfield 2
Marshall County 5, Graves County 3
McCracken County 11, Carlisle County 1
1st Region Semifinals
Calloway County vs. Hickman County - Sunday @ 2pm
Marshall County vs. McCracken County - Sunday @ 4pm
2nd Region Softball - Christian County High School
Union County 3, Christian County 2
Madisonville-NH 9, Livingston Central 2
Henderson County 10, Caldwell County 2
Lyon County 16, University Heights 2
2nd Region Semifinals
Union County vs. Madisonville-NH - Sunday @ 1pm
Henderson County vs. Lyon County - Sunday @ 3pm
2nd Region Championship
Sunday @ 6:00pm