PADUCAH, KY -- With the continued threat of rain throughout the next week, area high schools moved up region tournament schedules in hopes to beat that weather.

In both the 1st and 2nd regions, baseball and softball semifinals were able to be completed with the hope that the championships can be squeezed in at some point this next week.

BASEBALL

1st Region Semifinals - McCracken County High School

McCracken County 10, Marshall County 3

Calloway County, St Mary

1st Region Championship

McCracken County vs. Calloway/St Mary - Mon. @ 6pm

2nd Region Semifinals - Hopkinsville High School

Henderson County 6, Crittenden County 4

Lyon County 4, Hopkinsville 2

2nd Region Championship 

Henderson County vs. Lyon County - Mon. @ 7pm

SOFTBALL

1st Region Semifinals - Graves County High School

Calloway County 5, Hickman County 2

McCracken County 6, Marshall County 4

1st Region Championship 

Calloway County vs. McCracken County - Mon. @ 6pm

2nd Region Semifinals - Christian County High School

Madisonville-NH 5, Union County 0

Henderson County 2, Lyon County 0

2nd Region Championship

Henderson County 6, Madisonville-NH 0