PADUCAH, KY -- With the continued threat of rain throughout the next week, area high schools moved up region tournament schedules in hopes to beat that weather.
In both the 1st and 2nd regions, baseball and softball semifinals were able to be completed with the hope that the championships can be squeezed in at some point this next week.
BASEBALL
1st Region Semifinals - McCracken County High School
McCracken County 10, Marshall County 3
Calloway County, St Mary
1st Region Championship
McCracken County vs. Calloway/St Mary - Mon. @ 6pm
2nd Region Semifinals - Hopkinsville High School
Henderson County 6, Crittenden County 4
Lyon County 4, Hopkinsville 2
2nd Region Championship
Henderson County vs. Lyon County - Mon. @ 7pm
SOFTBALL
1st Region Semifinals - Graves County High School
Calloway County 5, Hickman County 2
McCracken County 6, Marshall County 4
1st Region Championship
Calloway County vs. McCracken County - Mon. @ 6pm
2nd Region Semifinals - Christian County High School
Madisonville-NH 5, Union County 0
Henderson County 2, Lyon County 0
2nd Region Championship
Henderson County 6, Madisonville-NH 0