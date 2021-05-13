PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee voted to allow the addition of a 35-second shot clock starting with the 2022-23 season.
However, the board did not vote to make it mandatory, which means individual states will be left to make that decision on their own.
“We are aware of the rule change that was announced," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. "Our Board had already approved a survey which will be distributed to the schools to gauge their interest in further study for possible implementation in 22-23 per the rule change. We expect significant work with our schools, coaches association, athletic director association and other groups before a determination would be finalized.”
The debate over whether shot clocks should be added to high school basketball is one that you will find many different opinions on.
"There is good and bad that comes with it," said McCracken County boy's basketball coach Burlin Brower. "Obviously, the good is the up temp. You would go to some games that you see the low scoring game. The negative would be that we are unclassed in Kentucky, fortunately we are a big school, but I have been at a small school and I know that you want to control the temp. That would be an issue."
"It would definitely help the skilled teams a lot," said Marshall County girl's coach Aaron Beth. "Depends on which level of basketball you are talking about is my main concern."