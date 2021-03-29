PADUCAH, KY -- The St Mary Vikings scored two late runs to pick up a 5-4 win over Graves County on Monday afternoon in what was the first high school baseball game in nearly two years for both schools.
The 2020 season was ended before it began with the start of the covid-19 pandemic.
Now, after 21 months, teams like St Mary and Graves County across the state were back on the baseball and softball fields.
"It is a little weird honestly," said St Mary senior Bryce Haas. "I haven't played with these guys since I was a sophomore, but it is awesome. I have played with these guys since I was four years old and it is special to come out one last year and compete with the region."