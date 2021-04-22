PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado baseball team left for Owensboro on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekends Kentucky 2A State Championship Tournament.
The Blue Tornado will face Lexington Catholic in the first round of the state tournament on Friday morning.
"We can only control what Paducah Tilghman expects, and the expectations that Paducah Tilghman has," said head coach Tremayne Donald. "Our kids have been working for this opportunity for the past seven months and now they get a chance to go and get paid for all their hard work."
So far this season, the Blue Tornado are a perfect 12-0 and will have the best record of the eight teams in this years 2A State Tournament. A big reason why they have a ton of confidence heading into the weekend.
"We have been playing our hearts out these past 12 games," senior Jack Hutcheson said. "We are 12-0 and really excited about what we can bring. It is three games to win it all and I think we can do that."
First pitch against Lexington Catholic is set for 10:00am at Jack Hicks Field in Owensboro, KY.