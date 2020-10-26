PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman pulled off a stunning win over Ballard Memorial in the first round of the 1st Region Volleyball Tournament on Monday night at McCracken County High School.
After dropping the first set 25-14, the Blue Tornado bounced back to win the match 3-2 ending the Lady Bombers season and giving them just their third loss all year.
Tilghman will now face Calloway County in the second round of the 1st Region Tournament.
The Lady Lakers defeated Carlisle County 3-0 on Monday night as well.