Local high school football coaches voted Mayfield's Daniel Coles as the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Dresden's Keith Hodge: "He is just all over the field. He is just one of those kids who is just extremely hard to cover. I expect him to have really big year for them. Overall, a very talented, special player over at Mayfield."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "Very athletic. He seems long out there and can get across the field really well. He is not scared to come up and hit you. He is a great player on both sides of the football. He picked us off last year and does a good job of getting in the run game, running his alley and getting some big hits."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "Very athletic and catches the ball well over the middle. He is definitely a guy that they are going to get it to, whether it is in the intermediate game or screen game. Once he catches it, he has a way of finding space and getting up field and making you hurt for it."
Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He has really good technique. He is a really good leader and hard-nosed kid. When you think of Mayfield football, those are the types of kids that I think about."
