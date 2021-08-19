Local coaches voted McCracken County's Hunter Bradley as the #2 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "Hunter's been on this list for a couple years now. Hunter is the heart and soul of the McCracken County offense. Very big, physical runner that's a lot faster than when you first look at him. When he gets in the open field, he can really run. He's just as good in the fourth quarter as he is in the first quarter. He wears defenses down."
Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "He's a machine. That's how I describe him watching him on film. He's a robot. He's a one-man wrecking crew. When he gets the ball in space, he's hard to bring down. He's quick, he's powerful. He's not afraid of anything."
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: "Big running back. He's huge. He's a man's man. He's scary. You don't see very many high school kids, especially playing running back, that look like that guy."
Calloway County's Chris Champion: "Big, strong, physical guy. He's a got a great match between speed and power."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "Hunter might be a different one because I hear he's only playing defense. He loves contact and wants to run over you so I can imagine putting him on the defensive side of the ball and being able to give him free reign to light people up."
Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: You can put him anywhere on the field, and he's probably going to be the best player on the field. He's just that kind of kid. He's got the speed, he's got the power, the instinct, the quickness. He's got it all."