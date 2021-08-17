Local coaches voted Crittenden County's Dylan Yates the #4 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "High-motor guy. He plays so hard. He's always in the backfield. He makes tackles from sideline to sideline playing on the defensive line. Very strong. I'm sure he's going to be the leader of that defense over there."
Dresden's Keith Hodge: "Yates caused a lot of problems for us last year. Again, one of those kids you don't see very often in western Kentucky that has size and length.
Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "He is a problem on offense or defense. He's going to give you everything he has. He's a kid whose success was earned, it's not just something that happened overnight. He's a special one."
Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He's a hard-nosed, tough kid. He's a lot to handle. Their success on defense last year had a lot to do with his play.
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "Big kid. He does a good job and has a high motor, and the leader of that defense."
