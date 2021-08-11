PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Mayfield's Kylan Galbreath as the #8 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "Him coming back is terrible news for everyone that has Mayfield on the schedule. He can do it all. He can run the ball, catch the ball out of the backfield, can play defensive back. He is a playmaker, a winner."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He has got that speed but I think he is not scared to stick it up in there. He is a shorter guy but he is pretty stout."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "He is physical at the point of attack. Not the biggest kid but extremely violent and a physical presence on both sides of the ball."
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: "He is all swelled up. Great looking kid and allusive, powerful, catch the ball out of the backfield, run, plays defense as well at a high level."