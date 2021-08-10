PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Paducah Tilghman's Cam Marshall the #9 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: He just takes the middle of the field away. You don't have to worry about it. He has got the middle of the field. He will come down and fit the run. He is a extra guy, tackler. When you have somebody like that it is just huge.
McCracken County's Marc Clark: You can't hang the ball up there because he is going to make a play on it and you have to be really decisive about what you do as a quarterback.
Mayfield's Joe Morris: Just a great player and a great leader for him. He will definitely be a challenge for us this year.