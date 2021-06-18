Louisville Trinity scored six runs in the fifth-inning as the Shamrocks beat Lyon County 10-3 in the KHSAA State Baseball Semifinals.
The game was scoreless through four innings. Lyon County's Jackson Shoulders held the Shamrocks down, before they finally busted through in the fifth-inning. Trinity scored six runs on six hits to grab control of the game.
Lyon County answered in the bottom of the fifth with three runs, thanks to Travis Yancy's two-run single.
Trinity had eight different players drive in runs.
The best season is Lyon County history comes to a close with a record of 30-8.