Calloway County named Maddie Waldrop their new girls basketball coach on Friday night. Waldrop replaces Valerie Waller who stepped down two weeks ago.
Waldrop just completed a successful collegiate career at UT Martin where she scored more than 1,000 points and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors. Before she played at UT Martin, Waldrop had a highly-decorated high school playing career at Murray High.
Waldrop, at just 22-years-old, takes over a Lady Laker program that went 19-7 last season and earned a spot in the Region 1 semifinals.