PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time since 2012 the St. Mary Vikings boy's golf team won both the individual and team 1st region championships on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah.
Senior Rocco Zakutney paced the field with an even par 72 to win the individual medalist honors. Its the 5th individual title Zakutney has won this season.
As a team, the Vikings finished with an overall score of 314. They beat both McCracken County and Trigg County, who each finished with scores of 323. The Mustangs would earn the tie breaker over the Wildcats to claim second place.
The Vikings now advance to the KHSAA Boys State Tournament that will take place next week at Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Joining the Vikings will be the top-7 individual finishers.
Below is a list of golfers who qualified for this years state tournament:
Rocco Zakutney (St Mary) - 72
Palmer Sims (St Mary) - 80
Aiden Hahn (St Mary) - 82
Luke Wilson (St Mary) - 80
Cade Fleming (St Mary) - 86
Abe Dumas (McCracken) - 80
Tyler Dew (McCracken) - 80
Cannon Ford (McCracken) - 81
Trey Wall (Marshall) - 76
Camdeyn McLeod (Marshall) - 76
Ty Butts (Trigg) - 77
Hayden Reynolds (Trigg) - 80