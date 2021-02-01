PADUCAH — Lack of money could stop your child's school from increasing safety measures and providing more mental health resources. In 2019, the School Safety and Resiliency Act became law after the Marshall County High School shooting.
The law requires schools to make a long list of safety improvements and provide additional mental health resources. Tuesday is the last day of the Kentucky 2021 legislative session, and no bills regarding funding the 2019 School Safety and Resiliency Act have made it to the governor's desk.
"We have a responsibility, to protect our children. We can't protect them from the world, but for eight hours a day we should be able to let our children go to school and learn," said Brian Cope in 2019. Cope's son, Preston Cope, was one of two students who died at Marshall County High School in 2018.
Ballard County School's Director of Pupil Personnel Bob Wilson said the district has been able to fund most of the mandates required in the school safety law, which was known as Senate Bill 1 while it made its way through the state legislature. Wilson is also the district's safety coordinator, a new role created under the law.
"When Senate Bill 1 came out, we found that we were closely aligned, and and that was good for us," Wilson said.
The bill requires a list of about 20 directives that enhance school safety and mental health services in the schools across Kentucky. They include school resource officers in each school as funding permits, enhanced school building access, suicide prevention training, active shooter training, trauma-informed approaches to education, school counselors, student-involved trauma and terroristic threatening. Also, an anonymous reporting tool for students and staff.
Fulton County Schools' interim superintendent said the district has worked with the city of Hickman to acquire more school resource officers — a mandate that requires a lot of funding.
"Right now, he is housed at FCHS, but also serves the other schools as well when needed as all of our schools are on the same campus," said Interim Superintendent Patrice Chambers, in an email to Local 6. "We do need funding for two additional SROs for our elementary and middle schools to meet the ACT, but we are very appreciative of the SRO that we have."
The district currently has a guidance counselor that is shared between the elementary and middle schools. Chambers said they need funding for two additional guidance counselors, in order to have one for each school.
"The greatest need right now is to have funding for a guidance counselor at our high school," Chambers said.
The school safety law requires additional guidance counselors be hired at each school by July 1, 2021. The recommendation is to have one school counselor for every 250 students.
"We have one for each school," Wilson said. "We are just a little short of the one for 250. But we are working on that."
The Murray Independent School District has added another school counselor at the middle school level.
"The lack of funding by the legislature to implement the 2019 School Safety & Resiliency Act will make fulfilling parts of the legislation very difficult and a financial strain on local districts, such as required facility upgrades, reoccurring costs, and additional staffing," said Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy D. Samons, in an email to Local 6.
Hickman County Schools added a school counselor this year to comply with the goal of one counselor for 250 students. Superintendent Casey Henderson said it was funded through allocated state funding specifically for counseling services along with additional local funding.
"The district has allocated funding for an SRO at each school. We do have a very hard time finding them," Henderson said. "At this time, we have one for the two schools in our district, but are searching for one through the county sheriff’s office."
Both Marshall County High School and Murray Independent have SRO's in each school. Paducah Public Schools has just moved forward with hiring three new SROs. Fulton County Schools said it still needs funding too hire additional officers.
Lyon County's Superintendent said through a partnership with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department and a federal grant they we are able to provide one SRO for the campus. All three schools in Lyon County are located on the same campus.
"Certainly, more funding would be helpful in expanding services and updating facilities," said Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russ Tilford. "We’ve tried to do the best we can with limited resources."
Carlisle County Superintendent Jay Simmons echoed the same sentiment. The district has hired a SRO and a guidance counselor this year.
"We have been able to make some of the recommendations but still lack funds to do them all," Simmons said in an email to Local 6.
Everyone is doing what they can, but the districts welcome any help — and money — they can get.
"It's going to take us all pitching in and doing our part, to assure that our students and our staff coming on this campus, and our community, feel that they're safe," Wilson said. "So, everyone pitching in, it would be a major plus in the coming in the coming year or years to come, hopefully sooner than later."
Most mandates of the school safety law are required to be implemented by June 1, 2021 or as money allows.
The Kentucky Department of Education did not immediately return our message for comment. The Kentucky Center for School Safety, an office created under the school safety act, forwarded our request for comment to the Education and Workforce Cabinet for permission to speak. We have not yet received permission to speak with the center located in Murray, Kentucky.
Prior to the request from the center for school safety, a spokesperson for the Education and Workforce Cabinet referred WPSD to the Kentucky Department of Education for comment on this story.