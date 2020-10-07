PADUCAH — Tuesday, another sign the coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.
The American Quilter's Society has canceled all QuiltWeek events for 2021.
QuiltWeek in Paducah attracts about 30,000 people over the course of the week. Bonnie Browning with the American Quilter's Society said the large crowds with older at risk people is a safety concern. That's why they're cancelling all shows for 2021.
"We felt like for the health and safety of everybody of our sponsors, our vendors, our teachers, our students, our attendees, our staff and that this was the most prudent action we could take," Browning said.
Browning said they made this decision far in advance because health experts say the pandemic will continue into 2021. She said they would also have to figure out how to hold the show with new precautions.
"How do we figure out one way traffic to be able to keep people moving and keep that distancing going," Browning said. "I mean you know it's everything that's involved."
Browning said a recent survey showed that QuiltWeek brings in $24 million to the community. Kirchhoff's owner Todd Anderson said it brings in an additional 30 to 40% in sales.
"Most of the restaurants down here out by the mall, especially for lunch are extremely busy," Anderson said. "So it will be a hit to everybody, definitely."
Browning is looking forward to QuiltWeek 2022.
The American Quilter's Society will host virtual series throughout the year. Their first series is called AQS Let's Quilt. You can sign up here.