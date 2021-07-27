PADUCAH — The phrase "In God We Trust" is printed on our currency, and it's our national motto — but that hasn't always been the case.
Friday, July 30, marks the 65th anniversary of when former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law a bill making In God We Trust the national motto. The motto replaced an earlier, unofficial Latin motto, "E Pluribus Unum," which means "out of many, one," adopted by the Second Confederation Congress in 1782.
The first time the motto became a point of discussion was more than 150 years ago.
David Mislin is an Associate Professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He said it wasn't until the 1860s when religion started to play a role in American political discourse.
"The period when it really enters the mainstream of public rhetoric is the time around the Civil War. Certainly there had been rhetoric before that, but the period in which there's really kind of active discussion, active rhetoric kind of linking the United States with divine power. The Civil War is very much a crucial period for that," Mislin said.
In 1861, Rev. M.R. Watkinson of Pennsylvania wrote a letter to then Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase. He asked for U.S. coins to be inscribed with a religious message.
Watkinson wrote, "This would make a beautiful coin, to which no possible citizen could object. This would relieve us from the ignominy of heathenism."
"And a few years later in 1864, the first coins start appearing with this phrase In God We Trust," Mislin said.
However, it wasn't until 1957 the phrase would be printed on paper currency.
Also in the post-Civil War era, a group of clergy from the north supported an amendment to the Constitution to specifically reference a higher power.
"This amendment would have put language of God into the Constitution, but also specific language about Jesus Christ as the ruler of nations into the U.S. Constitution," Mislin said.
That amendment ultimately failed to pass.
Fast forward to the mid-1950s, when there was a resurgence at the hands of then President Dwight D. Eisenhower to put religion front and center. It was at that time Eisenhower signed into law the new national motto.
"The common story is that In God We Trust is adopted as the national motto as part of this broader Cold War Era campaign to emphasis the religiosity of the United States, especially over and against the godlessness of the Soviet Union, as it was often described," Mislin said.
I asked Mislin if he was at all surprised that the issue and debate of the motto's use continues today.
"Not at all. I think both sides of this debate, both sides of this conversation, have very long histories and have staked out positions that have been really influential in American society for different periods," Mislin said.
He added, "I think the debate now is arguably as strong as it has been at any other moment in US history, and I think a lot of the political polarization we see, a lot of the culture war issues we see right now kind of come back to these fundamental questions of American identity, and the relationship between religion and politics in the United States."
The national motto and its use on U.S. currency continues to spark debate. Groups including Americans United for Separation of Church and State, Freedom From Religion Foundation, and the ACLU have unsuccessfully sued to remove the motto from government institutions and U.S. currency.