Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, HARDIN, MASSAC, POPE AND PULASKI. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SPENCER. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT AND STODDARD. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN THROUGH TONIGHT. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS CANNOT BE RULED OUT. * FLOODING OF LOW LYING, POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND CREEKS AND SMALL STREAMS ARE LIKELY. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME FLOODED AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER THE DANGERS OF FLOODING ARE EVEN HARDER TO RECOGNIZE AT NIGHT. &&