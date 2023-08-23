Rock fans have a lot to look forward to coming up at the Carson Center in Paducah.
On Sept. 2, Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsetter will perform at the Carson Center. With iconic songs like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy lifetime achievement award winner has been on tour with the band Tripsetter as they put the final touches on a new album together, Wilson's website says.
A couple of weeks later, on Sept. 15, Skid Row and Buckcherry will perform at the Carson Center as part of the second leg of their The Gang's All Here tour. Known for hits like "18 And Life," "I Remember You" and "Wasted Time," the tour is named after the band's latest album released last year. Known for hits like "Everything," "Sorry" and "Lit Up," Buckcherry is also promoting a new album released in June, "Vol. 10."
Then, on Oct. 12, the Carson Center hosts Rock Legends Live! A Tribute to Van Halen and Kiss! The tribute show features the bands JUMP and Strutter. The venue's website says JUMP's show includes not only includes performances of hits and deep cuts from Van Halen's first six albums, but also the band's aesthetic in its prime and performances of skits and one liners from bootlegs of Van Halen's shows from 1978 to 1984. The site describes Strutter as "an unforgettable mix of classic KISS tunes, blood spitting, smoking guitars, authentic costuming, full makeup, staging and special effects."
The very next night, which happens to be Friday the 13th, Alice Cooper — the godfather of shock rock himself — brings his Too Close for Comfort Tour to Paducah. The concert promises the dark, horror film aesthetic Alice Cooper is known for. His new album, "Road" comes out Friday, Aug. 25.
Collective Soul — the band behind 90s hits like "Shine," "The World I Know" and "December" — will perform in Paducah on Oct. 19 as part of its ongoing tour. The band is also promoting its latest album, "Vibrating," which came out last year.
And for those who prefer a boogie blues feel to their rock, George Thorogood and The Destroyers are bringing their Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock Tour to the Carson Center on Nov. 5. Rock fans will know Thorogood's distinctive voice from original songs like "I Drink Alone" and "Bad to the Bone," as well as covers like "No Particular Place To Go," "Madison Blues" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer."
Tickets for all these concerts and more can be purchased at thecarsoncenter.org or by calling the Carson Center box office at 270-450-4444. The Carson Center warns concertgoers not to buy their tickets from third-party websites to avoid inflated prices and scams.
