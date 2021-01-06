PADUCAH — The city of Paducah will soon be searching for a new city manager. On Wednesday, Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt announced he will leave after his contract expires on June 30. He's worked in city management for 17 years — three of those years with the city of Paducah when his contract expires.
"I think really what I'm most proud of what I've done here so far is just building the sense of team," Arndt said. "Working on Team Paducah, working on bringing the departments together, you know? Really developing a cohesive leadership team so we can really provide some good, effective services for our residents."
There's a lot for Arndt to reflect on in his time with the city. One thing he would've done differently is working with Lose Design on the aquatic center.
"Their initial strategy was community engagement, and I pushed back. I said, 'No no, we don't need community engagement. We've already done enough of that. We're ready to go! We've been talking about this thing for decades here, Paducah wants this.'" Arndt said. "And I think looking back, we should've done that, because what we kind of learned a year later is that not all of Paducah had the same vision as we had."
Arndt's announcement comes during Paducah Mayor George Bray's first week in office. Bray admitted he was surprised by the news, and is disappointed to not have longer to work with Arndt.
"Jim is a real professional city manager and he's demonstrated that to me," Bray said.
Bray intends to start the search for Arndt's replacement immediately, but expects it to take some time.
"Six months is probably the amount of time that it's going to take to find someone," Bray said. "I'm planning on it working out just right."
Arndt started as Paducah City Manager in July 2018. Following his contract's expiration, he plans to open a business to provide management consulting to local governments. Bray says that Arndt will be an active participant in their search for a new City Manager.