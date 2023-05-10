PADUCAH — The Yeiser Art Center says it's almost time for Paducah's annual Lower Town Arts and Music Festival, which they call "a celebration of all things art, community, and music."
According to the YAC, the festival is being held from May 12 - 13, and will feature art vendors, live music, family activities, and various food and beverage vendors.
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, with music starting right at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with music starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Paducah Symphony Orchestra Youth and Children's Choir performs on the main stage at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the McCracken County High School Jazz Band is performing right after.
There are 16 other bands and artists performing at the event. Click here to read about them.