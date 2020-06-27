PADUCAH - On Monday assisted living and long term care facilities for people with disabilities will begin the process of allowing visitation again. That's good news for people like Velma Bohle-Carlton who is a resident at Rivercrest Place in Paducah.
"It's depressing," says Bohle-Carlton.
Bohle-Carlton says the last few months have been tough. They've been on lock down for months with very little interaction with people and no visits from family.
"You would have to be with this situation to know," says Bohle-Carlton.
Before facilities can let visitors back in again, they have to create and submit a plan to the state for approval. The plan must detail how the facility plans to allows visitors while also keeping residence safe.
"The number one priority is the residence," says Rivercrest Place Executive Director Clint Warf.
Warf says they've started putting a plan together, but he admits visitation won't start back up right away.
"It will not be a quick hasty decision it will be very thoughtful and very strategic and that as of right now there are no changes to visitation because again the Department of Aging in Frankfort has to approve that reopening plan," says Warf.
Bohle-Carlton longs for the day when she can finally see her family in person again.
"Just get to hug them and have a meal with them and you know just don't have anything but telephone conversations. That's better than nothing I guess but just contact with them," says Bohle-Carlton.