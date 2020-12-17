PADUCAH — Starting in January, you'll be able to take a COVID-19 test at home — and get your results without sending a sample to a lab.
Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription at-home test.
The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is an antigen test that uses a a nasal swab.
Ellume said it uses a Bluetooth-connected analyzer that works with a free app you download to your smartphone. The app gives you a step-by-step instructional video on how to perform the test.
After you swab your nose, you apply your sample to the single-use Bluetooth analyzer.
Ellume says results are automatically transferred to your phone in 15 minutes or less. Data the Australian company submitted to the FDA shows a 96% accuracy rate in clinical studies for adults and children. The test can be used to test kids as young as 2 years old.
The results can be shared with health authorities and employers. The company plan to offer them in pharmacies, drug stores and online — for the price of $30. You'll be able to get your hands on a kit in the first week of January.
Ellume said the goal is to manufacture and deliver 20 million home tests in the U.S. within the first half of 2021.
Local 6 reached out to local health departments to get their take on the home tests. Several told us it's too early to tell how it might impact testing down the road.
Southern Seven Health Department said even if you used the at-home test, you'd still have to get a lab test at a COVID-19 testing site to get your official quarantine and clearance letters.