SYMSONIA, KY — Landline phone service is restored for AT&T customers in Symsonia, Kentucky, after a Local 6 investigation.
Last week, we reported the story of a daughter, living out of state, who was unable to reach her elderly father for more than a month on his landline.
We learned Tuesday that two representatives from the company contacted her and were able to restore service around noon.
They also assured her they would be working to repair the other outages on the street by the end of the day.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: AT&T customers report prolonged landline outages in Symsonia