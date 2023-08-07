Multiple state roads in west Kentucky remain closed after recent rounds of flash flooding. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are still waiting for the materials they need to make repairs at several of those locations to arrive.
Parts of the Local 6 area experienced historic flooding on July 19, followed by still more flooding last week.
A couple of roads in Graves County have reopened, KYTC District 1 says. Kentucky 464/Backusburg Road in has reopened near the 3.5 mile marker after the KYTC District 1 bridge crew repaired erosion at the end of a bridge. That's between KY 2205 and KY 1710. Meanwhile, KY 1820 is also open at the 2.631 mile point between KY 2151 and Cruse Lane near the Mayfield Creek Bridge.
However, multiple roads in Graves County remain closed, and closures remain in Ballard, Fulton and Hickman counties as well.
As of Aug. 7, flood related closures in District 1 include:
Ballard County
KY 802/La Center Road is closed at the 6.7 mile marker due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road.
KY 310/Turner Landing Road is closed at the 6 mile marker due to a culvert washout between Smokey Road and Graves Lane.
KY 473 is closed at the 2.5 mile marker due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road.
KY 358/Hinkleville Road is closed near the 4 mile marker due to a damaged cross drain between Mosstown Road and Brooking Road.
Fulton County
KY 94/Carroll Street is closed in downtown Hickman due a mudslide near the 12.8 mile marker between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street. Signs and barricades are posted.
KY 2140 is closed near the 3 mile marker due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129. Signs and barricades are posted.
Graves County
KY 408 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves County line with Carlisle County due to a washout.
KY 945 is closed at the 1.14 mile marker due to a culvert washout.
KY 2422 is closed at the 6.25 mile marker immediately west of the KY 129 intersection due to a damaged culvert.
Hickman County
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge. That work zone is just over a mile south of the Hickman County line with Carlisle County.
KY 1686 is closed from the 0 to the 2.7 mile marker due to a culvert washout between the Hickman County like with Graves County and KY 1748. Signs are posted.
KY 575 is closed at the 1.19 to the 2.43 mile marker due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123. Signs and barricades are posted.
KYTC District 1 asks drivers who see areas that may be damaged by erosion from flash flooding to take note of the specific location with a mile point, crossroad or other landmark and report it to their local non-emergency dispatch number.