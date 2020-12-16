PADUCAH — A Kentucky state lawmaker has prefiled a bill inspired by a McCracken County toddler who passed away after wandering into a neighbor's pool.
Rep. Randy Bridges, who represents District 3, submitted Bill Request 832 Friday, which would require barriers and main drain protection on residential above-ground and in-ground swimming pools. The measure is in the very early stages and has not been voted on by the Kentucky General Assembly.
The prefiled measure, also known as Ava's Law, is named after Ava Jenkins, who was 2-and-a-half years old when she climbed into a neighbor's pool in Reidland in September 2019.
Kari Jenkins, Ava's mother, said it was a day like any other. Her oldest son, Devin, had moved to the University of Louisville for school, so Kari and her husband, Bryan, were redoing Devin's room to move one of their younger sons into it.
Kari said they were getting ready to move a dresser. But with Ava running around, they were afraid she'd get hurt. So they told Ava to go outside and ride her tricycle with her brother until they finished moving the furniture.
"In just that split second, children get away. And it happens fast, and people assume that it only happens to bad parents," said Kari. "That's not true. No one is safe from this. She had never left our yard before."
Bryan recalled what happened when Ava made her way to the neighbor's pool.
"It was just simply a ladder that could have been removed when not in use, and she climbed up the ladder and jumped in," Bryan said. "She just didn't know that she couldn't touch."
Ava later passed away at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children die every day from drowning. With the exception of birth defects, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.
After doing research on drowning deaths, the family contacted Bridges about crafting legislation that would help prevent similar tragedies.
"Early on, after the tragic loss of our daughter, we knew that something needed to be done after we found out that there were no laws regarding, at the time, what we just thought was above-ground pools, that they did not require any type of barrier, fence, gates whatsoever," Kari said. "So we had reached out to Randy back in the fall and started this process of creating some type of law that would save children so that her death would not be in vain."
Bridge's prefiled bill would require every residential swimming pool in Kentucky to be enclosed by a barrier such as a fence, a dwelling wall, a non-dwelling wall, or a combination. The barriers would have to be at least 4 feet tall and not have any openings that could allow a child to bypass them. The barriers must also be far enough away from the water's edge to prevent a child from immediately falling into the water if they got past the barrier.
The prefiled bill goes on to say that the structure of an above-ground pool may be used as its barrier. But such barrier must meet the aforementioned requirements. The barrier for an above-ground pool may also be installed on top of its structure. In addition, any ladder or steps of an above-ground pool must be able to be secured, locked or removed, or be surrounded by a barrier.
Should the legislation go into effect, the barriers would have to installed within 120 days.
Furthermore, the prefiled bill says all portable swimming pools would have to be emptied after each use, and pools would be required to have a cover when they are not in seasonal operation. Pools built before 2008 would need a drain adapter within 120 days if the bill becomes law.
The bill says violators would face fines between $50 and $100 for each day the infraction continues.
"It was important for me to prefile this bill because I strongly believe it is a common-sense measure that will save lives," Bridges said in a news release. “There are currently 30 states, including three of Kentucky’s border states, that have pool safety laws that include residential swimming pools. If there is anything that I can do to help make a difference for parents who have lost children to drowning and help prevent it from occurring in the future, I feel compelled to do so.”
Bridges said the prefiled bill must first be assigned to a committee. Should it pass the committee, it would then head to the House for a vote. The measure must also pass a Senate committee and a Senate vote. Once both chambers agree on any amendments, the bill would go to Gov. Andy Beshear. He can either sign it into law, veto it, or take no action, in which case the bill would automatically become law in 10 days.
The next legislative session will begin on Jan. 5. Bridges said he will work to get co-sponsors for the bill.
"We know that this will be a long process," said Kari. "It's not going to be an easy fight. But we hope to have support from others. And you know, I think it's kind of taboo. People just don't talk about it. It's very painful, painful thing."
In the meantime, Ava's parents are remembering her as an energetic, free-spirited girl who loved her family.
"She wanted to be with her older brothers, doing what they were doing. She wanted to be in the middle of everything, and just incredibly loved. And Ava loved big. She just had this spirit about her that just, she could brighten up any room that she went in," said Kari "She is a part of our daily conversations."
"Loving on her, tickling her. She was just daddy's girl," Bryan added. "She was the only granddaughter of seven grandchildren and she was my only little girl. I have so many memories of her that I'll never let go."
The family plans to continue raising awareness about water safety.
