FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 573 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, and four new virus-related deaths.
The deaths reported Friday include a 62-year-old woman from Graves County, a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 91-year-old man from Laurel County and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County.
Among the new cases reported Friday, 21 are children ages 5 and under.
The state's rolling seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests rose Friday to 5.57%, up from 5.51% on Thursday.
Earlier Friday, the Kentucky Education Association released a statement calling for schools to hold off on resuming in-person instruction until that positivity rate dips below 4% and stays there for 21 days.
In light of the increased positivity rate, Beshear warned Kentuckians to take care by practicing social distancing and wearing masks when in public places.
"I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19," Beshear said in a statement. "Our positivity rate is up to 5.57%, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control."
To date, Kentucky has had 33,796 COVID-19 cases, including 764 related deaths. The number of known recovered cases reported to the state public health department now stands at 8,523.
Across the commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reports 717 novel coronavirus disease cases are being treated in hospitals, including 136 in intensive care units.
The governor plans to release more guidance for bars and restaurants across the state on Monday. The governor ordered bars to close and restaurants to restrict indoor seating to 25% of capacity for two weeks starting July 28. "Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” Beshear said Thursday. "Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home."
