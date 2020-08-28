FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Beshear reported 792 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Friday, as well as eight new deaths connected to the illness.
In a news release, Beshear said 114 of Friday's cases are teens and kids age 18 and younger, and 27 of those kids are ages 5 and younger. The governor said the youngest case reported Friday is a 1-month-old child from Green County. As some schools across the state return for the new academic year, the governor has been emphasizing the importance of contact tracing and planning from health departments in counties where school has resumed. In Friday's news release, Beshear encouraged families to take step to protect their health.
"We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus," Beshear said in a statement. "Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family, so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are."
As of Friday, the state's seven-day rolling average rate of positive COVID-19 test results is 4.5%, down from Thursday's positivity rate of 4.8%.
"We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too," Beshear said. "The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives."
The eight deaths reported by the state Friday include two Christian County residents whose deaths were confirmed Thursday by the county health department. The health department said the 86-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man are the 12th and 13th coronavirus-related deaths in Christian County. The deaths the state reported Friday also include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County, a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County, a 78-year-old woman from Scott County, a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year-old man from Union County and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.
To date, Kentucky has had 46,757 COVID-19 cases, including 918 deaths. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, state health officials say.
