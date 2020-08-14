UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools says all students will have free breakfast this year, no matter the class schedule.
UC Schools says students at UCHS will join those at both the elementary and middle schools in receiving free breakfast for the 2020-2021 school year.
UC Schools will begin classes for this year on Aug. 17 with an abbreviated schedule before going to a hybrid Level 3 plan on Aug. 24.
In that plan, the school says Pre-Kindergarten through 4th grade will attend classes on campus while spread over all of the UC Schools buildings. Grades 5 through 8 will be on a plan that will include two days of in-person classes and two days of online instruction at home each week, and Grades 9 through 12 will go to in-person classes one day a week and have three days of online instruction at home.
When students are present at the high school, school leaders say they will be served breakfast each morning at 7:15 in the Commons Area. Students at UCES and UCMS will continue to eat in their respective classrooms when school is in regular session.
Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be available for both distance learners and virtual learners each day.
- Breakfast and lunch can picked up each day ft 1 p.m. at the back door of the respective schools' cafeteria for distance learners who signed up for that.
- Breakfast and lunch can also be picked up at the same time and place for virtual learners on day they are not having in-person classes.
Signs will be posted at those locations.
“We want all our parents to encourage their children to take advantage of this service,” UC Schools Food Services Director Nan Tilghman said. “Starting every day off right with a great breakfast is so important, especially during challenging times.
“This is a great opportunity to do that.”
However, lunches will no longer all be free for everyone as they were during the executive closure.
The school says normal qualification status is back in effect:
- Free
- Reduced
- Paying
Parents should fill out their child’s application for free/reduced as soon as possible and submit those forms to their respective schools. The applications were included in every students’ registration packet.
If a letter of qualification is received in the mail, however, a new application is not necessary.