Kentucky
- Fulton County - Do not have yet
- Fulton Independent - Do not have yet
- Ballard County
- Caldwell County
- Carlisle County
- Crittenden County - Do not have yet
- Hickman County
- Livingston County
- Lyon County - Do not have yet
- Calloway County
- Graves County
- Marshall County
- Mayfield Independent School District
- McCracken County
- Murray Independent School District – Not set yet
- Paducah Public Schools
- St. Mary School District - Do not have yet
Illinois
- Vienna School District
- Massac County - Do not have yet
- Carterville – Meeting 7/28 to vote on their plan
- Goreville
- Benton Consolidated School District
- Christopher Unit School District
- Frankfort CUSD #168 – Plan will be released Friday, July 31st
- Zeigler-Royalton High School
- Zeigler-Royalton Elementary/Junior High
- Murphysboro
- Mt. Vernon Township High School
- Joppa School District - Do not have yet
- DuQuoin CUSD #300
- Pinckneyville District #50
- Meridian CUSD #15
- Eldorado CUSD #4
- Galatia School District
- Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3
- Anna-Jonesboro CHSD #81
- Dongola Schools - Do not have yet
- Shawnee CUSD #84
- Johnston City CUSD #1
- Herrin Community Unit School District #4 - Do not have yet
- Crab orchard CUSD #3
- Marion Community School District #2
- Carbondale Elementary School District #95
- Carbondale Community High School
- Cairo School District #1 - Do not have yet
- Cobden - Do not have yet
- Desoto – Meeting 7/27
- Gallatin CUSD #7
Missouri
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools
- Central R III School District
- Oran R III School District - Do not have yet
- Scott County R-IV School District
- Sikeston R-6 School District
- Charleston R-I School District – Meeting 7/27
- East Prairie Schools
- New Madrid County R-1 School District
Tennessee
- Black Oak Elementary School
- Hillcrest Elementary School
- Lake Road Elementary School
- Obion County Central High School
- Ridgemont Elementary School
- South Fulton Elementary School
- South Fulton Middle and High School
- Union City Elementary School
- Union City Middle School
- Union City High School
- Dresden Elementary School
- Dresden High School
- Dresden Middle School
- Gleason School
- Greenfield School
- Martin Elementary
- Martin Middle School
- Martin Primary School
- Sharon School
- Westview High School