Jefferson City, MO — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is reminding Missourians to take advantage of the back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend.
The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 7, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 9, and exempts certain back to school purchases including clothing, computers, school supplies, and other items defined in state statute from state sales tax.
“The back-to-school sales tax holiday gives Missouri families a leg up in preparing for a new school year,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Families with young children can take advantage of diapers being tax-exempt during the weekend. And families facing virtual learning can also benefit—computers are tax exempt as are school supplies like pencils, crayons, and paper. For those who are in need of new clothes, the tax exemption applies to clothing, shoes and backpacks for the weekend. This school year may look different from others, but the sales tax holiday is a great way to prepare and save a little money when every little bit helps.”
Items purchased online qualify for state sales tax exemption so Missourians can shop from home and have items delivered or use curbside pickup options, when available.
The Treasurer's Office says the sales tax holiday specifics include clothing, computers, and school supplies.
Each article of clothing must have a taxable value of $100 or less, and accessories including watches and handbags are not included. Personal computers and peripheral devices cannot be more expensive that $1,500. Also, items normally used by students in a classroom for educational purposes qualify as school supplies and each purchase cannot be more expensive than $50. However, graphing calculators priced at less than $150 qualify.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick says he is committed to helping Missourians save money and improve their financial well-being. The Treasurer is administrator of the MOST 529 Education Plan and MO ABLE, and encourages people living in the state to use tax-advantaged programs to save for the future. Additionally, he says the Financial Literacy Portal provides online learning tools for a better financial future.
More information about specific qualifying purchases during the back-to-school sales tax holiday can be found by clicking here.