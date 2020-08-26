PADUCAH — Fundraisers are being canceled across the country, but a major fundraiser in Paducah is finding a way to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbecue on the River brings thousands of people to Paducah every year, raising more than $400,000. This year will be different, because the traditional barbecue festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
Barbecue on the River President Susie Coiner said the organization is still helping charities raise money through a Barbecue Off the River fundraiser.
"Our folks, our participants at Barbecue on the River, as you all have seen over 25 years, are incredibly creative — what they do with that empty space and how they make the dang best barbecue in the world and raise money for all the charities," said Coiner. "We're determined to do whatever we can to help those charities this year."
Barbecue Off the River is underway, giving past participants the opportunity to raise money for their charities.
Mason DeJarnett is the immediate-past president at Kiwanis Club of Paducah- Kentucky. He said nonprofits were worried when they first heard Barbecue on the River was canceled.
"A lot of nonprofits are struggling in town. There's a huge demand on all of them," said DeJarnett. "For us, our focus is kids, and there's a lot of kids that are still going to graduate high school next year that need money that goes into a scholarship fund."
Kiwanis supports other nonprofits as well, so the organization asks you fill out the Kiwanis form, to help them help others.
Coiner was wrapping up bottles of barbecue sauce from some of the vendors Wednesday that will be used to cook food for local charities.
She said nonprofits need you now more than ever.
"These charities provide so many services for our community, and you can, too, by getting someone of your favorite barbecue foods that you look forward to every year, so it's a win-win," said Coiner.
Family Service Society in Paducah is also participating.
They will have a drive-thru event where people pick up their food. To get the food, you must pre-order it.
Business Development Manager Katie Howard said the drive-through event is planned to be in the Family Service Society parking lot.
"Whether it be some shakeups, corn dogs, or Philly cheese steak, and by coming here you'll be supporting us, every dollar that we earn will be put back into our community into the families that we continue to serve every day," said Howard.
Coiner said she trusts that the community will pull through at a time when giving is needed the most.
"We're really innovative people, and I think that the community has been so loving towards us for 25 years, and I think that they will support them as best they can," said Coiner.
You have until Sept. 21 to order your food from Barbecue Off the River participants. The organization is still looking for more participants as well. The Barbecue on the River website will have more details on ordering from participants next week. Organizers ask you to check the website then and stay connected through social media.