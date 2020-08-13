CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Board of Education is staying the course with the district's plan to resume in-person instruction for students on Aug. 24 as planned.
Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools hold of on in-person classes until Sept. 28. In a message to parents, students and staff shared to the district's Facebook page Thursday evening, Superintendent Tres Settle says the school board "does not agree that this recommendation is in the best interests of the students and families of Calloway County Schools."
For that reason, Settle says, in-person classes will begin on Aug. 24 for families that have chosen that option as originally planned. The district does also provide the option for for virtual education and a paper packet model for at-home learning for families to choose from as well.
In his letter, Settle says the district realizes there is no one-size-fits-all answer for families determining what's best for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In part, Settle writes:
"Many families in our district are dependent upon our schools for childcare needs. Others have expressed concerns over the inaccessibility of adequate Internet service in the more rural areas of Calloway County and the inabilities to provide for a virtual education option for their children. We also recognize that there are children in our community who may live in abusive homes or environments where there is no food, running water, or electricity. For these students, our schools serve as safe havens, even amid a global pandemic.
"On the other side of this divide, there are parents and families in our community who have the ability and/or desire to utilize a virtual educational offering and who prefer this option, whether for personal choice or personal safety. For these reasons, we must also consider their needs and respect their views in these trying days. Neither perspective is the right or wrong answer, rather simple certainties that must be considered as we work this puzzle of public education in an everchanging world dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Settle says he hopes the community and the state can respect the board's decision to begin in-person learning on Aug. 24.
"We understand that not all will agree, but trust that we will only emerge from these extraordinary times through our willingness to accept views of those whose opinions may vary from those predicated our individual circumstances and bias. We wish each family Godspeed in the decisions that you will make for your child and look forward with you to a day when decisions become easier for us all," Settle writes.