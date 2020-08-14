MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies say a Marshall County man died after a single-vehicle rollover wreck on Interstate 24 Thursday evening.
I-24 west was blocked off between exits 7 and 11 for a time Thursday after an SUV crashed near the 11 mile marker.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says two men were travelling west in a Chevrolet Suburban when the SUV hydroplaned, hit a guardrail, and flipped several times, coming to a rest on the driver's side.
The driver, 19-year-old Joseph Hay of Marshall County, and was taken to a local hospital.
The passenger, 89-year-old Billy Hay of Marshall County, had to be extricated from the SUV by responders with the Reidland-Farley Fire Department. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died because of his injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were assisted on scene by responders with Mercy EMS, Reidland-Farley Fire and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, as well as good Samaritans who stopped to help at the scene.