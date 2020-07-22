ANNA, IL — Early Head Start Centers in southern Illinois are temporarily closed until further notice after the region has seen a rise in COVID-19 numbers.
The program serves children from birth to the age of 3. Because the children are so young, the Southern Seven Health Department thought it would be best to be cautious and temporarily close the early head start centers.
CDC guidance says children under age of 2 don't have to wear masks. The centers were already taking temperatures and had strict cleaning measures.
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department said parents can expect increase in safety measures when their doors reopen.
"It's just difficult to masks them at that age. We just felt it was best. What they can expect is health screening a the door, temperature checks and a health questionnaire," said Rhine.