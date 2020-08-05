WEST FRANKFORT, IL — Superintendent of Schools for Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 Matt Donkin says in a release Tuesday night that the start date for schools is delayed.
Donkin says over the past five days, moisture and cooling issues have led to some mold growth in some classrooms on the third floor of the high school. He says the district has called in consultants and are contracting with a firm to mitigate this issue and do testing to make sure the rooms are clear to return to school.
In the most optimistic scenario, Donkin says the district would have the results by late Monday afternoon, but more realistically the results will be in later this week.
Frankfort CUSD #168 was originally scheduled to have faculty and staff back to work in their classrooms in training on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with students attending at the end of the week. But the district says they cannot keep that plan.
The school board has agreed with Donkin and maintenance staff and suggested the following schedule for Frankfort CUSD #168 for the beginning of the school year:
- Monday, August 17 – Teachers’ Institute Day (No Students)
- Tuesday, August 18 – Remote Learning Planning Day #1 (No Students)
- Wednesday, August 19 – Remote Learning Planning Day #2 (No Students)
- Thursday, August 20 – Remote Learning Planning Day #3 (No Students)
- Friday, August 21 – Remote Learning Planning Day #4 (No Students)
- Monday, August 24 – First Day of Student Instruction / Attendance
The district says it will have more details in the next few days on the make-up of that first day of school and the general schedule that will follow as it monitors its facilities and the impact of COVID-19.
updated information will continue to be posted on the district’s website.