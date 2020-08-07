WEST FRANKFORT, KY — Because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, a southern Illinois school district is opting to begin the school year with all students learning from home.
In a news release Friday evening, Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 announced that students will begin the school year on Aug. 24 on a full remote learning schedule. The district will remain on that schedule through at least Sept. 11.
The district says it will continue to evaluate the situation, and leaders will make plans for student to return in person on a continual basis.
"At this time, the remote option is our best one," the news release states.
While students will learn from home, the district says faculty and staff will work from their classrooms, and that teachers will provide remote lessons of a higher quality than they were able to provide when schools closed in the spring because of the pandemic.
School district staff will go to work on Monday, Aug. 17, to continue training on technology and remote learning skills. The district says it will reach out to families that have alerted school leaders to their technology needs, and those families will receive devices and materials over the next two weeks. The district's special education office will also contact families regarding individualized education program needs.
The school district says it will share more information in the coming days regarding its breakfast and lunch program, technology assistance, distribution of learning materials, extracurricular programs and learning tracking.
The district shared the following schedule for the first six days of school:
Aug. 17: Teachers' Institute Day (No Student Attendance)
Aug. 18: Remote Learning Planning Day No. 1 (No student attendance)
Aug. 19: Remote Learning Planning Day No. 2 (No student attendance)
Aug. 20: Remote Learning Planning Day No. 3 (No student attendance)
Aug. 21: Remote Learning Planning Day No. 4 (No student attendance)
Aug. 24: First Day of Student Remote Instruction