MARION, IL — Back to school events are looking different this year because of COVID-19.
The Franklin Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team's annual back to school event normally includes a backpack and school supply giveaway and dental exams.
This year, the group scaled the event back, and only offered the dental exams. Over a two-day period, more than 200 kids got their teeth cleaned for free to prepare for school.
Going back to school is even more stressful than usual for parents and students. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are not sure what to expect.
"It's going to be a lot harder with all this COVID. We don't know how things are going to be handled. We will just see how things are going to be handled with masks," Whitney Smith said, with her son Eli.
To give families some relief, several organizations partnered up with the Franklin Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team to offer free back to school dental exams conducted by the SIU School of Dental Hygiene.
"There's so much going on and so much craziness. This is just something you can do easy, that you can show up, hang out in your car, wear your mask, get a free dental exam," said Amber Anderson, the director of the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging's Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Southern Illinois.
Many people are finding it tough to get a dentist's appointment during the pandemic. Others may no longer be able to afford it.
"It is very difficult to find a dentist that is open and willing to take people that are still trying to continue to stay safe as well," said Smith.
"We wanted to make sure we are giving those resources to the families that are not getting it. It's hard to get into the dentist office right now. It's hard to get into our doctor's office," Franklin Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team co-chair Brittney Hale said.
This year, because of social distancing rules, patients had to fill out a consent form outside, get their temperatures checked then wait inside their cars until their phone numbers were called.
"It is something we have to do, but whatever it is that needs to get done, at least it's getting handled. That's what we are thankful for," said Smith.
Because they weren't able to distribute backpacks and school supplies, the Franklin Williamson County Positive Youth Development Team will deliver those supplies to more than 20 schools for the students.
They are still taking free dental appointments at the Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department in Marion, Illinois, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.