PADUCAH — Hemp manufacturing company GenCanna is selling the warehouse building it bought two years ago in downtown Paducah. GenCanna intended to turn the building into a manufacturing, warehouse, research, and retail facility, but the company never did anything with it.
The Gibson Company out of Lexington is selling the building on behalf of GenCanna. GenCanna filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in February, prompting the sale. The bankruptcy allowed MGG Investment Group to acquire most of GenCanna's assets. The Paducah building was not included in that acquisition, though.
Because the building is up for sale again, there is question regarding how it might impact the tax increment financing district for which the city of Paducah is seeking final approval from the state. The building sits in the proposed TIF district area, and the GenCanna plan for the building was included as a new investment on the TIF application.
The recent assessment done by an independent consultant on the proposed TIF district also included the GenCanna facility and the economic impact it would have in the area.
It's unclear if the sale of the building changes the proposed TIF district. City Manager Jim Arndt did not return any of our calls about the issue on Friday.
A representative with the Gibson Company says the building has been on the market for several weeks, and they're already getting several offers. The building is listed for $1.5 million.