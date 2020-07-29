CARBONDALE, IL — Many back to school events have been canceled, but Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale felt their's needed to happen.
A group of volunteers at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church worked hard filling 1,000 backpacks with school supplies to hand out to students on Saturday.
Normally the event is a big ordeal. This year, because of the pandemic, they've had to scale it back.
"We don't have all the vendors and the doctor's office and the dental this year, but we wanted to still be a blessing to the community," said parent and volunteer Sharonda Cawthon.
The church has been doing this for almost 20 years, but volunteers said this year is different. The pandemic has created a need they could not ignore.
"We know a lot of families are still experiencing financial difficulties, especially with job situations. A lot of places have had to close down temporarily because of COVID-19 or indefinitely. A lot of businesses are closing in the area. Hopefully this is a big help to our community," said Cawthon.
Cawthon's children will be learning remotely this fall. The free notebooks, pens, and backpacks mean she has that much less to worry about.
"They're by no means getting everything they need, but they're getting a few things to cut down the cost," said Cawthon.
Volunteers hope the backpacks will give the kids a positive start to the school year during this time of uncertainty and change.
"I love seeing the kids when they get their backpacks, and they're so excited," said volunteer Shanell Burrows.
If the students do go back to the classroom, they'll be ready.
The church will be handing out the backpacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. The giveaway is a drive-thru event, so parents can stay in their cars.