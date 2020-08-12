As some schools are faced with the challenge of providing educations for students at a distance – parents – you’re called on to be more involved than ever before.
This year – many of you are going to be teachers if your kids aren’t heading to the classroom.
Here are some tips to help them when learning virtually:
Provide them with feedback. Even though you may be playing the role of their teacher a little bit this fall – you’re still their parents, you’re their role models. Let them know when they did a good job – give them extra time to play outside, choose a movie – or even eat some ice cream.
Understand the expectation for distance learning. Teenagers can handle longer amounts of screen time – while younger children handle less. Remember, interaction and play is valuable for learning.
Give your child and yourself a break. We all need time to think and process information – try to space out lessons or assignments throughout the day instead of in one sitting.
Use a checklist! This can be helpful for both you and your child for tasks to be completed throughout the day.
Encourage movement. Go outside for a walk or playtime when you can.
As a working parent, the only way to catch a break to get something done is when the kids are otherwise occupied. The following apps and websites offer resources that are all great ways to ensure that your child is learning:
- NASA: NASA created a website filled with resources specifically designed for online learning during the crisis. Click the link to find family activities, curriculum's, and learning resources straight from NASA.
- Virtual Museum Tours: Many museums, such as the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, are offering free virtual tours while school is out of session. Check your local museums to see what they offer, too!
- Kids Academy: a virtual learning platform — offers free printable worksheets to rub up your kids' knowledge of science and social studies.